Garland Senior Center plans a busy Feb.

Greetings everyone! What a beautiful morning. The sun is so bright! It reminds us of God’s blessings on us. Sometimes life seems dull and then our God comes through and pours more blessings than we could imagine.

Yesterday I was visiting with a lady at the nursing home. I asked her how her day was and she replied, “All my days are good.” What a way to look at life.

Paul said in the Bible, “Whatever state I’m in, I try to be satisfied.” Wouldn’t it be great if we could all have that mind set?

As I was thinking about writing this week, I thought so much about the Garland Senior Center. What a blessing it is to me and our seniors. It’s not a big fancy place. It’s a bit chop- chop for different service areas. But it’s a blessing; you know a lot of folks don’t know a lot about the building. It was once a school, then a cannery and then in the early 70’s it became a senior center. The senior center has been a blessing to so many. It’s good when we can take the little things in life and let them become a blessing. If you’re reading and you haven’t visited us, please stop in. You will leave very motivated!

Up and coming events at the Garland Senior Center are many. I would like to extend the invitation to all of Sampson County Senior Citizens to come out on Feb. 12 – March 12. Tina Dickie with Legal Aide will be taking Affordable Health Care applications. She will answer any questions you might have about Affordable Health Care.

Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. Carolina Foot Care will be here. Remember to bring your insurance card and a list of your medications along with your doctor’s name. Everybody loves their feet looking good, so come on and enjoy getting your toenails trimmed!

Feb. 13 we will play “Special Bingo” starting at 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 you are invited to a special Valentine’s program so dress in red. You may find a sweetheart! Bring your favorite snack; we plan to eat all day! You will not want to miss this!

Feb. 19 will we have our Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group meeting at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. we will have free tax assistance. First come, first served. This is a great service by Mr. Ida Parker. Sounds like a lot going on and it is always going on here at the Garland Senior Center.

Sampson County Department of Aging has a Dementia Education/Alzheimer’s Support group meeting the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. This support group is held at the Department of Aging. Come out for the support and education. Lesia Henderson has loads of information. Being a caregiver is full of surprises. Learn how to handle those surprises.

Until next time Live, Love and Laugh! Keep active and find something that allows you to be happy. Enjoy that inner peace and remember it’s not to the swift and strong, but those that hold out to the end!!

Marie Faircloth

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

