UMO Theatre to present ‘You Can’t Take it With You’

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive Theatre will perform You Can’t Take it With You on Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. A Sunday matinee will be held at 3 p.m. The performances will be held in the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall located, 207 Wooten St., in Mount Olive.

You Can’t Take it With You is a 1937 Pulitzer Prize winning drama by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. The production introduces us to a quirky family who teaches others how to be truly happy in life. Grandpa Vanderhof and his family, the Sycamores, (and their friends) are a group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drum with pride and joy. Their eccentricities are reflected in a myriad of hobbies including pet snakes and building fireworks. Things like stress, jobs, and paying taxes to the government are for other people, not for them! But when practical young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged she requests her family to “straighten up” to meet the new in-laws.

What unfolds in the meeting is a night of unexpected twists and turns revealing Alice’s family in all of its crazy glory. You Can’t Take It With You is a madcap comedy that presents the importance of family, following your dreams, and living life to the fullest.

The performances are free and open to the public. For more information, contact John Clifton at john.clifton@umo.edu or Tyanna Yonkers at tyonkers@umo.edu