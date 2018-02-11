A wildlife adventure

Three members of the Sampson County Shutterbugs photography club recently turned their cameras to The Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge, where they shot sunrise photos of the Tundra swan and snow geese. They also traveled to Swan Quarters and Lake Mattamuskeet to take more wildlife photos and, according to Donna Banks, some “amazing sunset pictures.”

While on their weekend adventure, Banks, Sebrinia Johnson and Cindy Ivey were able to capture photographs of seven bear, a few deer, swans, snow geese, Canadian geese and assorted other water fowl.

“What I enjoyed most,” Banks said, “was the sound of the swans, geese and ducks on the preserve, the excitement of seeing bears cross the path ahead of us, an absolute gorgeous sunset on Lake Mattamuskeet and meeting people from the area and enjoying the stories they shared.”

Said Johnson, “It was just an awesome trip.”

Ivey agreed, noting that taking photographs of God’s creation is a blessing beyond words. “It’s hard to describe exactly how you feel out there, one with nature. We had a great time.”

Banks’ shared this photo of Tundra swans taken in the early morning on the Pocosin Lakes in Hyde County. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_2.-Tundra-Swans-in-early-morning-sun-on-the-Pocosin-Lakes-Wildlife-Refuge-in-Hyde-Co.jpg Banks’ shared this photo of Tundra swans taken in the early morning on the Pocosin Lakes in Hyde County. Sebrinia Johnson’s photo of the sunset on Lake Mattamuskett at the Mattamuskett Wildlife Refuge shows the peace and the beauty experienced during the trip. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_s4.jpg Sebrinia Johnson’s photo of the sunset on Lake Mattamuskett at the Mattamuskett Wildlife Refuge shows the peace and the beauty experienced during the trip. Cindy Ivey captured this picture of photographers waiting for the perfect shot. Note the frost on the ground and the early morning fog. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_012A2343.jpg Cindy Ivey captured this picture of photographers waiting for the perfect shot. Note the frost on the ground and the early morning fog. A flock of birds make their way across the sky in this picturesque lighthouse photo by Johnson. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_s11.jpg A flock of birds make their way across the sky in this picturesque lighthouse photo by Johnson. Donna Banks shared this unique photograph of Yellow Bellied Slider turtles sitting atop a log in a canal at Lake Mattamuskeet. Note the nearly perfect reflection of the pair in the water. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_3.-Yellow-Bellied-Slider-Turtles-at-Lake-Mattamuskeet-in-Hyde-Co.jpg Donna Banks shared this unique photograph of Yellow Bellied Slider turtles sitting atop a log in a canal at Lake Mattamuskeet. Note the nearly perfect reflection of the pair in the water. Wildlife, Johnson said, could be found at nearly every turn on their photography adventure. Here she was able to catch a deer looking right at her, as if posing for the picture. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_122.jpg Wildlife, Johnson said, could be found at nearly every turn on their photography adventure. Here she was able to catch a deer looking right at her, as if posing for the picture. Banks shows the serenity of the morning with her calming photograph of fishing boats at Swan Quarter in Hyde County. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_5.-Fishing-boats-at-Swan-Quarter-NC-in-Hyde-County.jpg Banks shows the serenity of the morning with her calming photograph of fishing boats at Swan Quarter in Hyde County.