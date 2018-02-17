Posted on by

Clinton Garden Club meets

,

The Clinton Garden Club met on Feb. 6. Roger Mercer presented a very interesting program about growing daylilies. Mercer is a plant breeder and the owner of Mercer’s Garden in Fayetteville.


Following the program, Sarah Hesketh did show-n-tell for each of the flower/plant specimens brought by the club members.


The Clinton Garden Club met on Feb. 6. Roger Mercer presented a very interesting program about growing daylilies. Mercer is a plant breeder and the owner of Mercer’s Garden in Fayetteville.

Following the program, Sarah Hesketh did show-n-tell for each of the flower/plant specimens brought by the club members.

The Clinton Garden Club met on Feb. 6. Roger Mercer presented a very interesting program about growing daylilies. Mercer is a plant breeder and the owner of Mercer’s Garden in Fayetteville.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Gardenclub.jpgThe Clinton Garden Club met on Feb. 6. Roger Mercer presented a very interesting program about growing daylilies. Mercer is a plant breeder and the owner of Mercer’s Garden in Fayetteville.

Following the program, Sarah Hesketh did show-n-tell for each of the flower/plant specimens brought by the club members.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_sarah-hesketh.jpgFollowing the program, Sarah Hesketh did show-n-tell for each of the flower/plant specimens brought by the club members.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:40 pm
Updated: 8:49 pm. |    

Butler files for sheriff

Butler files for sheriff
3:39 pm
Updated: 4:55 pm. |    

Stop leads to house — and more charges

Stop leads to house — and more charges
5:23 pm
Updated: 12:49 pm. |    

View Post

comments powered by Disqus