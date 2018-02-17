Clinton Garden Club meets

The Clinton Garden Club met on Feb. 6. Roger Mercer presented a very interesting program about growing daylilies. Mercer is a plant breeder and the owner of Mercer’s Garden in Fayetteville.
Following the program, Sarah Hesketh did show-n-tell for each of the flower/plant specimens brought by the club members.
