Miss Sampson Middle School Pageant will be held Feb. 23

The Miss Sampson Middle School Pageant is set for Friday, Feb. 23, in the Clinton High School Auditorium.

This year’s contestants will compete in casual wear, talent, interview and evening wear. The 2018 winner will be crowned by 2017 Miss SMS Michaelah Hall and prior queens.

Any queen, currently holding a title and wearing a crown, is admitted free and invited for introductions after intermission.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the pageant begins at 7 p.m. Mr. Michael Mozingo will be emcee of the pageant.

For questions regarding this event, please call Sampson Middle School at 910-592-3327.