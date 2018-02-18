Garland Senior Center stays busy

Greetings everyone! Hope you are all enjoying this damp, but nice, warm weather. I’m sure winter isn’t gone, so let’s enjoy the warmth while we can.

The seniors enjoyed a shopping trip to Fayetteville last Friday and finished the trip with a wonderful lunch at Sandpiper Restaurant. What a blessing to be able to share in the programs.

Recently we were like birds of a feather all flying together! We had about 30 participants to see the foot doctor. Everybody wanted to be seen at the same time – whew me! I love every minute of my job and thank God for each and every impatient senior I am blessed with. Then we had Legal Aide offering their services. At the end of the day we said, “Well done, Garland Senior Center Staff! You all did a great job!”

Upcoming events for the Garland Senior Center include Pastor Rouse from Garland Baptist Church who will be visiting us on Thursday,Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. Come join us on Feb. 26 at 12:30 p.m. to enjoy Allison Garzo from Eastpoint with an indepth conversation about hoarding! On Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m. we will be hosting our Focus Group study with Ramine Alexander. Community members ages 50+ will receive a $20 stipend for participation.

I am happy to report that my husband and I were crowned the 2018 Valentine King and Queen for Holly Grove Church. What a joy! I really like being in the limelight. Y’all know my motto, “We don’t stop getting old because we play; we get old because we stop playing.” Think about it and keep on playing ‘til the end!

Shout out to the Senior Games – The opening ceremonies will commence on April 11. Open registration is now!! For more information, call Marie at 529-3931 or Catherine at 423-4191. Let’s practice and have our early bird applications in by Feb. 28. May Sampson County shine this year! We can do it! Some of the events include playing games, walking and the arts. Go for the Gold! Practice makes perfect!

Until next time, spend time under the Shade Tree of Aging – Live, love and laugh! Make a habit of being nice to someone different, daily.

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

