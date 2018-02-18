Core Ensemble to present ‘Of Ebony Embers – Vignettes of the Harlem Renaissance’

MOUNT OLIVE — The Core Ensemble is set to perform at the University of Mount Olive on Monday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall located at 207 Wooten St., Mount Olive.

The Core Ensemble was founded in 1933, and has been dedicated to developing a new genre of chamber music and reaching a wide variety of audiences. The performance will be entitled “Of Ebony Embers – Vignettes of the Harlem Renaissance.” It will be a musical theatre work celebrating three great African American poets: Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen and Claude McKay, as seen through the eyes of renowned painter and muralist Aaron Douglas. The musical score is drawn from great composers of the Jazz Age such as Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, and Jelly Roll Morton as well as African American composers of classical music such as George Walker and Jeffrey Mumford.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Franklin Gross at wgross@umo.edu.