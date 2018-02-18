Josiah King featured artist at UMO

University of Mount Olive Alumnus Josiah King will display his art in the Teresa Pelt Grubbs Gallery throughout the month of February. King’s work focuses on moments of beauty in everyday things. The show features over four years of paintings, and shows a variety of subjects including still-lives, portraits, and other scenes.

King is a native of Faison and graduated from UMO in 2012. He earned an MFA in Painting from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. King currently works as an adjunct professor at the University of Mount Olive, Barton College, and Wilson Community College. He is the son of Stanley and Tina King (UMO Class of ‘07).