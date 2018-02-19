Posted on by

The University of Mount Olive Trio to perform Feb. 22


Members of the UMO Trio pictured from left are Franklin Gross, William Ford, and Quintin Mallete.


MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive Trio is set to perform on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place in the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall, located at 207 Wooten St., Mount Olive. Dr. William Ford will play the saxophone, Quintin Mallete the percussion, and Franklin Gross the piano.

The trio will perform a newly commissioned chamber piece composed by a New Mexico based artist Luke Gullickson. Gullickson and Ben Hjernmann, a member of the Appalachian State University music faculty, will perform folk music accompanied by the art of UMO Associate Professor Steve Simmerman. This well-rounded program will feature contemporary art and music. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Franklin Gross at wgross@umo.edu.

