Jack Patterson

RALEIGH — Mr. Jack Patterson, 96, passed away in Raleigh on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

Born in Fayetteville, N.C., on July 24, 1921, he was the son of Latha and Annie Laurie Patterson. He was raised in Roseboro, N.C., and attended Edwards Military Academy. After graduating in 1939 he joined the U.S. Navy, and served during World War II.

After his service he returned to Roseboro where he met his wife of 46 years, Jerri Smith. They had three sons, Ronnie, Mike and Ricky. Jerri, Ronald and Ricky all predeceased him.

He is survived by Mike and his wife Mary of Raleigh; his sister, Lib Wilson of Raleigh; his daughter-in-law, Gabi Patterson of Gloucester, Va.; his grandsons, Drew, David and Ryan; granddaughters, Kim, Brooke and Christine; and great-granddaughters, Lily, Freyja and Ava.

Jack lived in Roseboro and worked for the U.S. Postal Service his entire career, retiring at the age of 59. He moved to Raleigh in 2005 and resided at Magnolia Glen.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Roseboro Cemetery in Roseboro with military honors. Officiating will be Rev. Andy Wood.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.