Teachers lauded for ‘exceptional’ work in schools

Clinton City Schools has an abundance of great teachers within the district. Exceptional teachers Karen Wrench and Eddie King are among the long list.

Wrench, a teacher at Sunset Avenue School, was recognized as the 2017 Educator of Excellence for the district, and presented with the honor during last week’s board meeting.

King, a teacher at Sampson Middle School, was recognized for his knowledge and use of programs that benefit the students who are part of the exceptional children’s program.

Clinton City Schools Exceptional Children’s program director Emily Pope presented Wrench and King with their awards.

According to Pope, Wrench currently provides regular and resource level special education services to students with learning disabilities, mild intellectual disabilities and those with autism and other health needs.

“She is a superior teacher, committed to her students and profession,” Pope noted. “Mrs. Wrench displays a passion for teaching and strives each day to make a positive impact on the lives of her children.”

A faithful supporter of co-teaching and the benefits, both academically and socially that are inherent in this model,” Pope said that Wrench believes in the importance of providing specially designed instruction alongside her core teacher and supporting the needs of her students as they remain in the regular educational placement.

“She celebrates student growth and through her genuine love and support, her students work hard to deliver their best,” Pope added.

Wrench not only shines in her classroom, but has been recognized for her hard work and was named the Sunset Avenue Teacher of the Year. She also serves as a team leader, the EC School Base chair and on the professional development committee.

Wrench will be representing Clinton City Schools at the Exceptional Children’s Conference next week in Greensboro.

Much like Wrench, King provides regular and resource level special education services to students with learning disabilities, mild intellectual disabilities and those with autism and other health needs. For the past several years, Pope said King has provided reading intervention to identified special education students using the Language! and Language Live! structured reading programs.

“Mr. King has become a faithful fan of these programs and their benefits for our students,” Pope explained. “He is well versed in the implementation of the programs themselves and the value of the data that these programs provide when it comes to informing and evaluating instruction. Mr. King has been instrumental in helping expand reading intervention at Sampson Middle School and assisting with teacher training and coaching”

As part of his commitment to reading intervention, Pope said King helped push for reading intervention to be delivered during exploratory time for students to ensure maximum involvement and progression through the program for maximum growth.

“He takes pride in the success of his students and is always willing to share data highlighting student growth and expansion of reading skills,” Pope added. “Mr. King enjoys showing off his students and his door is always open to observe and see firsthand the benefits that structured intervention provides to our students.”

Clinton City Schools Exceptional Children’s program director Emily Pope, center, recognizes Karen Wrench and Eddie King, both exceptional children teachers, for their service and dedication to the students. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_3273.jpg Clinton City Schools Exceptional Children’s program director Emily Pope, center, recognizes Karen Wrench and Eddie King, both exceptional children teachers, for their service and dedication to the students.

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.