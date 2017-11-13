CCS students honored

Clinton City Schools Students of the Month for October were recognized during the November board meeting. Honored were Asaru Muhammad, L.C. Kerr Student of the Month; Elida Hernandez, Butler Avenue Student of the Month; Carter Brewen, Sampson Middle Student of the Month; and Kaitlyn Royal, Clinton High Student of the Month. Not pictured is Karissa Shaffer, Sunset Avenue Student of the Month.

