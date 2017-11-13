Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 9 — Kimberly Dyann Owens, 32, of 27 Saint Charles Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny, conspiring to commit felony larceny. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 16.

• Nov. 10 — Migdalia McAllister, 48, of 113 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 10 — Tyree Payton, 39, of 113 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 11 — Sonji Denise Parker, 51, of 501 Stetson St., Clinton, was charged with simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Nov. 30.

• Nov. 11 — Crystal Lashon Ward, 41, of 7894 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and simple assault. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 11 — Alexandra Grace Gray, 20, of 241 Shawn Road, Lumberton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with forgery of instrument, uttering forged instrument and felony conspiracy, and failure to appear on charges of speeding and operate vehicle with no insurance. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Nov. 14.

• Nov. 11 — Jesse Lee Bard, 31, of Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespassing. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 12 — Destiny Marie Seward, 21, of 254 Sunny Dale Drive, Roanoke Rapids, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 12 — Courtney Brewer, 19, of 52 Jacob West Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date not listed.

• Nov. 12 — Shawn Montrel Moore, 23, of 80 Parkview Road, Trail 57, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 12 — Marco Antonio Martinez, 27, of 122 Hill Crest Lane, Faison, was charged with assault on female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 12.

Incidents/investigations

• Nov. 10 — Robert Boone of Concord reported items, including a TV and converter box valued at $1,000, taken from a Garland-area residence. Damage to a door and jam estimated at $200.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.