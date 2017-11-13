Preparing for the holidays

In less than a month, the streets of Roseboro will be filled with the Christmas spirit, as the annual parade meanders through the downtown area.

Roseboro’s holiday season will kick off Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. with the second annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. The parade will continue the holiday spirit Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. This will be the 13th year the town has held the Christmas parade in the evening.

“Christmas time is always special in the small town of Roseboro and this year will be no different,” Roseboro’s mayor Alice Butler promises. “With the help of many volunteers, we are planning the second Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.”

As part of this year’s lighting ceremony, students from Roseboro Elementary and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle schools will be singing inspiring seasonal songs and the audience will also be entertained by dancers from Carolina Dance Company. Last year, Butler says, there was a wonderful turn-out, and nothing less is expected for this year’s event.

“Town employees and volunteers are making the downtown area even more beautiful this year with hundreds of sparkling lights,” Butler added. “They have created a new tree while they wait for their live tree to grow and the town has new street lights and the pear trees lining the town square sparkle with lights of the season.”

Butler promises a special guest for the tree lighting ceremony. Children can expect Santa Claus to arrive at 6 p.m. and they will have the opportunity to sit with the jolly visitor and share their Christmas wish lists. For those who may not make the personal visit, the town has a new red mailbox that children can place their letters to Santa in, and the town will forward all mail to the North Pole. All letters delivered by Dec. 12, with a return address, will receive letters back from one of Santa’s elves.

For the 13th year in a row, Butler said the town is busy planning the traditional nighttime Christmas parade. Every year, thousands come out and line the streets of the western town to enjoy the floats, dancers, bands, antique cars, queens, kings, fire trucks and more.

“Last year there were some absolutely beautiful floats,” Butler said. “The parade brings the community together and gets everyone in the holiday spirit. The children especially love it; you can just watch their eyes light up. From the library to the bank, the street is lined with people of all ages.”

Many volunteers work to make the parade a success, and Roseboro resident G. Binnar is no different.

“My sister says our Christmas parade is small town fun. I say our parade is just perfect and each year I look forward to this event and, I always get a free, front row seat. I love our small town fun.”

Entries will be judged and winners will be recognized during a town board meeting.

“This is a very exciting time of year to see and meet all the participants in the parade,” Roseboro utility and zoning officer Tammy Faircloth said. “It’s a great time for those in our community to display their talents and dedication to whatever they are passionate about.”

Anyone interested in having an entry in the parade should visit the town’s website at www.roseboronc.com. Entry forms and sponsorship forms are available on the home page. Deadline for entry forms is Nov. 30. Sponsorship forms should be submitted by Nov. 27.

The Roseboro Christmas parade will be Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. The Autryville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary won first place in the homemade float division at last year's parade.

Roseboro tree lighting, parade set

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

