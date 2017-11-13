School board to approve CTE group

The Sampson County Schools (SCS) Board of Education is set to approve policies for the advisory committee which provides guidance for the Career and Technical Education program.

Through legislation, school districts are required to receive assistance by a council of business and industry professionals to provide career and technical assistance. Some of it includes work-based learning opportunities for students, educational certifications and credentials for careers.

State officials are requesting at least nine members from the county and other school officials such as superintendents, CTE directors and principals. It was also required to have a community college president as well.

Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent of personnel services, recently reported that the advisory council can serve more than one school district. In 2014, Samson County Schools and Clinton City Schools (CCS) established a CTE Advisory Committee, which was developed from the Youth Industrial Council chartered in 1984. Members are appointed by SCS and CCS officials.

“We’re ahead of the curve on this,” Cabral said about forming the council many years ago. “It currently has 14 community members in addition to school staff.”

Some of the listed representatives for Sampson are from from Smithfield Foods, Star Communications, the Sampson County Health Department, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Sampson County Partnership for Children, and the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. The board is scheduled to approve members during its November meeting.

Going forward, the council may replace members when their terms expire. With 14 representatives selected by school districts, Cabral said they have more than enough members.

Cabral added that group works throughout the year to provide opportunities for students. One of them includes a career fair.

“They’re already doing most of the things that need to be done on here,” she said. “We talked with Clinton City and we felt that this working really well. They’re doing things in the community and they’re making thing happen for our kids.”

With the new legislation, members are now required to develop bylaws, procedures and meet a couple of times throughout the year.

The next meeting for the Sampson County Board of Education is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at Union High School, 1189 Kader Merritt Road, Rose Hill.

Kyle Randleman and Ginger Stone, CTE director for Sampson County Schools, review documents during an advisory committee. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_CTE_1.jpg Kyle Randleman and Ginger Stone, CTE director for Sampson County Schools, review documents during an advisory committee.

Team includes local business, industry pros

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

