Harrells student to feature work at holiday event

Harrells Christian Academy sophomore Jeana Grace Bowker will be the first student entrepreneur to operate as a vendor at the school’s 4th annual Candy Cane Lane Holiday Market Nov. 16-18, the weekend before Thanksgiving. Her business, Grace and Love Designs, will offer handmade stockings, tea towels and signature ruffled tree skirts for sale during the three day event.

Harrells has a strong tradition of fostering entrepreneurship in its students. It begins in the lower school, with multi-disciplinary projects involving small business ideas, then extends to the middle school’s two-year Entrepreneurial Studies elective class. In the upper school, HCA offers a thriving FFA curriculum and two AP Economics classes; as a result, Crusaders have repeatedly garnered wins at state and national FFA entrepreneurial competitions, and last year, Harrells teams won first and second place in the UNCW Chancellor’s High School Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition.

Bowker’s love for sewing began as she watched her late grandfather (beloved former HCA Headmaster Dr. Ron Montgomery) using a sewing machine.

“Each Sunday we went over to his house, he would have something new that he’d learned how to do: monogramming, embroidering, lots of things,” Bowker said. “I thought that was so cool!”

When she learned that her grandfather was taking sewing lessons at Ann’s Sew ‘N Vac, Bowker asked to come along. Four years later, a passion and a talent is taking off. Aside from taking time to design and make her homecoming dress, Bowker has spent most of this fall creating the inventory for her booth at Candy Cane Lane.

Featuring over 40 regional and national exhibitors carrying high end accessories, home decor, clothing and unique gift items, Candy Cane Lane raises funds for HCA programs and mission while also providing a signature Christmas tradition. Tickets can be purchased by calling the school office at 910-432-4575 and at the door.

Harrells Christian Academy student Jenna Grace Bowker will be the first student to have her own designs sold at a booth at Candy Cane Lane. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Bowker1.jpg Harrells Christian Academy student Jenna Grace Bowker will be the first student to have her own designs sold at a booth at Candy Cane Lane. Courtesy photo Jenna Grace Bowker has designed and sewn tree skirts. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Bowker2.jpg Jenna Grace Bowker has designed and sewn tree skirts. Courtesy photo Handmade stockings are one of the many items Jenna Grace Bowker will have for sale at the Candy Cane Lane event. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Bowker3.jpg Handmade stockings are one of the many items Jenna Grace Bowker will have for sale at the Candy Cane Lane event. Courtesy photo