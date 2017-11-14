Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Wear?

The Sampson Community College Student Government Association is promoting National Recycling Week in order to encourage students to recycle to help the environment. Jasmine Paz-Martinez, SCC student and SGA member, offered to display her recycling dress she created to show students how recycling can also bring creativity or new ideas. The dress, which earned Paz-Martinez a second place award at the National Beta Club Competition, is made of recyclable materials such as plastic water bottles, soda cans, window screen, aluminum foil and two-liter soda bottles. Paz-Martinez says she wanted to show students how important it is to recycle and to demonstrate the ways recyclable materials can be used.

