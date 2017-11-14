Teeing it up for scholarships

For the 15th year, over 150 people came together to play golf for students. The Sampson Community College Foundation hosted the Sampson Classic, played in memory of longtime college supporter Bill Johnson on Nov. 3 at Coharie Country Club in Clinton.

The SCC Foundation was established in 1986 to cultivate a broad base of community support for the college and to seek external funds through the private sector to support the college’s mission. Gifts to the foundation go to fund student scholarships and to support staff and student programs.

“All of us at the foundation were especially pleased with this year’s Bill Johnson golf tournament,” SCC Foundation Board President Dr. Paul Viser, a silver sponsor, reflects on the event. “The weather was perfect, and the players all seemed to be enjoying themselves. Our sponsorships were strong as usual, but we do not take this for granted. To earn the public’s trust year after year, we stay focused on our core mission of student scholarship support, spending only a tiny fraction of funds on golfer meals and prizes.”

The legacy sponsors for the event were Baker Motors and Hog Slat; the platinum sponsor was Schindler; gold sponsors were Dubose Strapping, McDonald’s-Caison Enterprises and Deacon Jones Automotive. There were a plethora of silver sponsors, foursome sponsors and tee sponsors.

“We’d be remiss not to thank the staff and membership of both Lakewood and Coharie CC’s for their hospitality and use of their facilities for the day,” Bill Fulton, co-chair of the tournament, added. “In fact, there are a number of members of both clubs who can play any day at their home course as part of their membership dues, but they gladly pay an entry fee for the tournament just to support the community college.”

The winner of the tournament was one of the Prestage teams: Randy Barefoot, Zeke McCullen, John Larkin Spell and Jackie Parrish.

Volunteers for the tournament were Bill and Melissa Fulton, Neal and Jonelle Strickland, Donna Odum, Blair Hairr, Leslie Bautista, Amanda Raynor, Frankie Sutter and Amelia Surratt. Foundation executive director Lisa Turlington thanked the support staff.

“My assistant Brandon Wiggins and all the volunteers did an amazing job putting on the event. They made sure the day ran smoothly,” Turlington said.

Neal Strickland, co-chair of the event, noted, “What a wonderful day. Great weather and great fellowship. This continues to be a wonderful event, all to benefit the students of Sampson County. I look forward to planning the 2018 event.”

Some tournament volunteers were Leslie Bautista, Donna Odum and Melissa Fulton. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_golf-1.jpg Some tournament volunteers were Leslie Bautista, Donna Odum and Melissa Fulton. Courtesy photo The winning team with Foundation executive director Lisa Turlington, far left, and Foundation president Paul Viser, far right. Also pictured are winning team members Jackie Parrish, Randy Barefoot and John Larkin Spell. Not pictured is Zeke McCullen. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_golf-2.jpg The winning team with Foundation executive director Lisa Turlington, far left, and Foundation president Paul Viser, far right. Also pictured are winning team members Jackie Parrish, Randy Barefoot and John Larkin Spell. Not pictured is Zeke McCullen. Courtesy photo