Faison takes oath

Barbara Faison, former Sampson Community College Board of Trustees member, took the oath of office Tuesday night and rejoined the Trustee Board. A government employee of 30 years who is now retired, Barbara Faison is a lifetime resident of District 5. Faison served on the Board of Trustees for Sampson Community College for eight years and the city’s Board of Adjustment. Additionally, she has been involved as a ‘community organizer and worker’ in the district and ran a local troop with the Girl Scouts of America for 25 years. She is a life member of the organization.

