Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Nov. 14 — Christopher Dale Tart, 22, of 110 Union Grove Church Road, Dunn, was charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Nov. 17.
• Nov. 14 — Xavier Edison Moore, 32, of 169 Frank Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny, two counts of assault on a female, resisting public officer and failure to appear on charges of failure to comply with child support. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 28.
• Nov. 14 — Kadaysia Dawson, 18, of 109 Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with assault and battery. No bond set; court date is Nov. 28.
• Nov. 14 — Courtney Aaron Teachey, 24, of 414 Lucas Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Nov. 17.
Incidents/investigations
• Nov. 13 — The Light House Church of Newton Grove was the victim in damage to property, with a vinyl sign damaged. The damage was estimated at $800.
• Nov. 14 — Willard Faircloth of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of three automatic handguns and assorted jewelry, coins and cash. Items valued at $3,695.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.