Art students earn behavior awards

Salemburg and Roseboro Elementary Little Leopards are in an ongoing, friendly competition to see which art class will be first to reach the points goal.

Students work to earn points for their table teams which contribute towards the class points total during each art class. Points can be earned for orderly entrance, listening attentively, working smart, orderly cleanup, and orderly exit. Each student in a winning class receives a chain and brag tag custom printed to say, “SES or RES Art Trophy Winner”, as well as a copy of the class photo with the trophy.

The trophy was handcrafted by the art teacher, Lynne Spell.