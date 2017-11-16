MST hiker to complete journey to coast

Mountains-to-Sea Trail hiker Jennifer Pharr Davis will finish her 1,175-mile trek across North Carolina this Saturday.

Pharr Davis began her journey Aug. 15 in the mountains on the Tennessee border. She has meandered her way through the state, and will end the journey in Jockey’s Ridge on the coast.

Saturday, Pharr Davis, joined by her family, will complete her three-month journey and summit a sand dune that could be as tall as 100 feet, depending on the wind.

While hiking the Coastal Crescent portion of the trail, Pharr Davis spent several days in Roseboro. Along the way, she shared, her family, including her husband and two children, has joined in for parts of the trail. There have been some times the family has camped and other times they have stayed with friends or host families.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the trail, and Pharr-Davis said there has been an abundance of cool and interesting things throughout the state. Several years ago, while looking for adventure, the long-distance hiker decided to give the Appalachian Trail a chance, and she says she is glad she did.

While Pharr Davis initially made a name by being a speed hiker, she plans to savor her last day on the trail. Throughout her journey, Pharr-Davis has logged more than 14,000 miles on different trails found on six continents and all 50 states.

The Mountains-to-Sea Trail is a 1,150-mile trek through North Carolina that beings in the mountains, along the Appalachian Trail, and meanders its way through the state, ending in Jockey’s Ridge on the coast. The trail allows hikers and bicyclists to explore some of the most beautiful agricultural areas of North Carolina, including a part of Sampson County.

The portion of the trail through Sampson County is known as the Coastal Crescent Trail, which recently won the approval of the North Carolina General Assembly to be recognized by the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation.

Jennifer Pharr-Davis and her family are enjoying the scenic route as they travel the Mountains to Sea Trail from the western side of North Carolina to the eastern shores.