Office administration pros swap ideas

Sampson Community College’s Medical Office Administration and Office Administration Program Advisory Committee met this week. Local business and industry professionals from Sampson Regional Medical Center, Sampson County Department of Social Services, and Warrick, Bradshaw and Lockamy Attorneys at Law also joined. The meeting is designed to discuss current trends and needs of local businesses, which helps structure and maintain a curriculum degree program that meets those needs. Committee chair and SCC instructor Benita Hayes, left, covered current program requirements for Medical Office and Office Administration degrees. Office professionals shared specific feedback on skillsets graduates need to possess, such as strong communication skills, office etiquette, and proficiency with software applications within the Microsoft Office Suite. Professionals shared information about national certifications and current trends in the medical coding and billing industry.

