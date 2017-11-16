‘Elf, Jr.’ rehearsals continue

The large cast of children and adults that Angela Martin is directing to become elves have but two weeks until the opening of “Elf Jr.” on the big stage of the Sampson Community Theater.

Their biggest concern everyday is remembering their lines and the lyrics to the many songs of this Christmas musical which is a family oriented show that prepares us for the coming season. We appreciate Performance Dodge and Performance Ford for their sponsorship. Tickets may be purchased at Inkspot and at Matthew’s Gifts.

Kathy Day, a member of our board and frequent actor on our big stage, will be lending her talents to the Temple Theater in Sanford in their production of “A Christmas Carol” which runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 17. Meanwhile her talented daughter Sarah, a freshman at UNCG has received the Raymond Taylor scholarship which is named after the professor that began teaching at UNCG in 1921-1922 and whose groundbreaking work led to the establishment of the Drama Department. This scholarship is awarded to the outstanding freshman Theater Major and we are extremely proud of Sarah and her talent.

Upcoming events

Elf, Jr. — A musical directed by Angela Martin. Rehearsals ongoing. Show dates Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10.

SCT 2018 Season

Beauty and the Beast — Directed by Dr. L.J. Carr. Auditions Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. and Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. and Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Performances in January and February.

Fame — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performances in April.

Hair Spray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performances in July.

Annie, Jr. — Directed by Angela Martin. Performances in July.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are in August and September.

A Christmas Carol — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are in November and December.

Dr. Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors at Sampson Community Theatre.

