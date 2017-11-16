Roseboro-Salemburg Middle honor students named

Roseboro Salemburg Middle School has named the honor students for the first nine weeks.

Superintendent’s List

Eighth grade — Levi Cruz

Principal’s List

Sixth grade — Kayla Bailey, Allure Best, Emari Carr, Destiny Faison, Alexis Flores, Sabrena Hogan, and Alex Pope.

Seventh grade — Courtney Bass, Benjamin Gatlin, Justine Goodman, Emily Shipway, Makayla Street, and Jakylah Stuart.

Eighth grade — Courtney Bracy, Lanea Brock, Jennifer Flores, Bryce Honeycutt, Carley Joas, Gabriela Lopez, Mariona Melvin, Maria Ortiz, Lily Preston, De’Andre Sellers, Anna Tart, and Alex Timmer.

Honor Roll

Sixth grade — Mason Alderman, Heath Britt, Bertha Campos, Kenley Cannady, Danica Carter, Samuel Casey, Anna Cashwell, Jasmine Copeland, Delmy Cruz, Alex Devone, Stephanie Faircloth, Anastasia Freeman, Christian Gonzalez, Johnny Guin, Garrison Harter, Sherlyn Herrera, Jackson Hinson, Kyndall James, Jose Ledesma, Charles Oates, Trista Owens, Daniel Pacheco, Keira Pope, Samya Rich, Alicia Sauza, Jahdajia Smith, Kaleigh Smith, Jonathan Valenzuela, Kimslee Walton, Seth Whitehead, and Zachary Williams.

Seventh grade — Addiel Avellaneda, LaTonya Boone, Brandon Branch, Madison Branch, Nova Carr, Ashlyn Cook, Sariya Doss, Vannessa Duncan, Jada Fisher, Freddy Gaspar, Manuel Guerrero, Anastasia Hamilton, Anna Hobbs, Kollin Hunter, Kaylyn Iverson, Annagrace Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Selena Jose, Peyton Ketchum, Adolfo Lopez, Bridget Lopez, Abigail Mancia, Kaylee Matthews, Milton Medina, Bryson Melvin, David Melvin, Tierra Melvin, Carrie Monk, Austin O’Hara, Liliana Pacheco, Haley Parker, Genesis Ramirez, Colin Ratliff, Hannah Register, Hayley Rupert, Shyann Spell, Brittney Tejeda, Enola Tew, Yvette Venegas, Cydney White, Faith Williams, Ely Zavala, and Kevin Zuniga.

Eighth grade — Sierra Bates, Josue Dominguez, Angel Freeman, Sheheem Grissom, Autumn Gustafson, Rylie Hairr, Aidan Hawks, LeAnna Horne, Cooper James, Joseph Kitner, Myanna Lassiter, Stephanie Lopez, Rilya Mitchell, Olivia Owens, Gabriel Pippin, Michael Slimmer, Trey White, and Nina Williams.

Students of the Month

September — Sherlyn Herrera, Nathan Gassaway, Karina Carmona, and Gabriela Lopez

October — Arturo Lopez, Courtney Bass, Luis Sauza, and Zachary Williams.