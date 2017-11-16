Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Incidents/investigation
• Nov. 15 — Sunbelt was the victim in the theft of a utility trailer, valued at approximately $8,700.
• Nov. 15 — Larry Mitchell of Roseboro reported the theft of a lawnmower, mower parts and the rear of a Chevrolet Colorado. Items were valued at $1,250.
• Nov. 15 — Ricky Sessoms of Clinton reported the larceny of items from a Roseboro property, with a Honda FourTrax, tin, toolbox, pig cooker, chainsaw and a trailer. Items valued at $11,600.
• Nov. 15 — Boykin Lake Farms of Garland reported the theft of fuel and other items from a farm property. Items valued at $650. Damage to a lock and box estimated at $20.
