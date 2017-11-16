BAS Dark Horse leaders named

The Dark Horse Leaders at Butler Avenue School for the first nine weeks are:
Second grade — Makalya Oates, Anna Harrell, Zioanna Gonzalez, Osiel Rodiriguez-Ortiz, Terrell Scott, Dream Canady, Suany Figueroa, Isaiah Sampson, Emma Honeycutt, Laken Montgomery, William Parsons, Kaylin Jones, Karson Wilson
Third grade — Syria Brinson, Nicole Robles, Samuel Meza, Ethan Royal, Victoria Galloway, Daiyona Miller Singleton, Gabriel Ramirez, Graham Dirks, Elizabeth Lee, Jaden Garner Emmanuel, Jamahri Wade, Haley Matthis, Camello Bell, Alanna Fortner
