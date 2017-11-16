Fictitious license plate leads to felony arrests

A Clinton man and Roseboro woman with long criminal histories are now facing more charges following a traffic stop at Walmart in Clinton, according to Clinton Police Department reports.

Officers with the department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team (NIT) stopped a 2006 Ford Taurus with a fictitious license plate at Walmart around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday

The driver, Brittany Lynn Sutton, 24, of Roseboro, was charged for the registration violations and driving while license revoked. She was arrested for outstanding felony probation violation warrants. The passenger, Thomas Anthony Lamb Jr., 29, of 702 W. Main St., Clinton, was also found to have outstanding warrants.

Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said Lamb was an absconder from probation and had warrants for probation violations, resist obstruct and delay, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon, which were served. Warrants for those charges were issued last month.

During a search of the vehicle, a .380 handgun was found under Lamb’s seat. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of stolen vehicle.

Sutton was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Lamb was given a secured bond of $102,000.

Lamb has a long list of convictions in Sampson County, dating back to 2005, court records show. Among them are resisting officer, larceny, possession of firearm by felon, possession of controlled substance, common law robbery, assault and driving while impaired, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) database.

He most recently was convicted in February of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He served a little over three months in prison and his post-release status is active, with probation scheduled to extend until February 2018.

Sutton’s probation status is also listed as active, with convictions in Sampson of credit card theft, financial card fraud, larceny and drug trafficking and possession among those on her record, NCDPS records show.

Sutton http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Sutton.jpg Sutton Lamb http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Lamb.jpg Lamb

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.