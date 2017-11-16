Man sought in gas station theft scheme

Police are searching for a male suspect they say schemed with his girlfriend to rob the Clinton gas station she managed. The former employee now stands charged with felony offenses of conspiracy and theft and warrants have been issued on her boyfriend.

Kimberly Owens, 32, of Clinton, was a manager of Murphy USA gas station on Sunset Avenue. She was originally believed to be a victim of carjacking and theft as she made a bank deposit for the business. Around 11 a.m. Nov. 5, Owens was reportedly making the bank deposit for the store. As she pulled toward the drop box at the BB&T Bank located further down Sunset Avenue, an unknown male pulled her from her vehicle and stole the vehicle, she told police.

Police officers were dispatched to the report of larceny of a motor vehicle and immediately began their investigation.

“She was not injured, but was unable to secure the bank deposit bag before her car was stolen,” said Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards. “At the time, she described the unknown male as a black male, approximately 6 foot tall. During the investigation, it was found that (Owens) was acting with her boyfriend, Timothy Horton, 35, of Selma, to actually take money from Murphy’s.”

Warrants were issued against both Owens and Horton for felony larceny and conspiracy to commit felony larceny. Owens was subsequently arrested Nov. 9, turning herself in that same day. She was given $2,500 bond for the charges.

Warrants are out on Horton, who has not yet been arrested

Edwards credited management at Murphy USA and BB&T, who he said “were exceptionally helpful” during the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or the location of Timothy Horton is urged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. Information may also be given anonymously through the department’s Tip411 system by texting the tip to 847411, starting each message with tipcpd.

