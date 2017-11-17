Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Nov. 16 — Jimmy Ernest Lee, 52, of 3192 Harnett-Dunn Highway, Newton Grove, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order. No bond set; court date is Dec. 12.
• Nov. 16 — Jaequan Glennis Stevens, 20, of 7045 Faison Highway, Faison, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order, assault by strangulation, false imprisonment and assault inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 5.
• Nov. 16 — Dalton Colt Smith, 25, of 305 Puryear Lane, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats and unauthorized use of conveyance. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 12.
