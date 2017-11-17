Roseboro residents facing theft charges

Three Roseboro residents have been arrested in separate thefts — two suspects in connection with a residential break-in and the third suspect in a separate larceny — after being taken into custody at the same Belvoir School Road residence.

Jeffery Lee Acker Jr., 21, of 2000 Boren Brick Road, Roseboro, and William Joseph McLeod, 17, of 2056 Boren Brick Road, Roseboro, were each charged Wednesday with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property stemming from a break-in reported the same day at 1085 Sivertson Road, Autryville.

Bond for Acker was set at $25,000 secured. McLeod was placed under $20,000 secured bond.

According to Sampson County Sheriff’s reports, a neighbor witnessed unknown subjects breaking into the Sivertson Road residence. The suspects fled from the home in a vehicle and the neighbor pursued the suspects while contacting 911. The suspect vehicle subsequently wrecked in the area of Bearskin Road and Corinth Church Road, and the suspects fled into a wooded area on foot, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said.

“Through witness information and items left behind in the suspect vehicle, officers were able to identify the suspects and obtained an address on Belvoir School Road where they may have fled to,” said Smith. Officers responded to the home and found the suspects and well as some stolen property.

The stolen property was still being processed and inventoried this week, so a detailed property list or total value of the items was not immediately available. Smith expressed his thanks to the vigilant citizens who observed the crime and quickly called it in.

“We are thankful for the observant neighbor and other witnesses who helped in this case,” the lieutenant said. “This is a great example of why community involvement is so important.”

Also taken into custody at the Belvoir School Road residence was Robert Lee Stokes Jr., 28, of 800 Charles St., Roseboro. He was charged with larceny. His bond was set at $1,000 but he was given a written promise and never booked.

Smith said his arrest was unrelated to the charges against Acker and McLeod.

”He just happened to be at the location on Belvoir School Road when the other two were arrested and officers located outstanding warrants on him,” he stated. “(It stemmed) from a larceny that occurred a few months ago in Roseboro and warrants were taken out by the victim.”

