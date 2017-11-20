Posted on by

Lakewood SGA ‘socks’ out cold


The Lakewood High School Student Government Association collected socks and coats for the many grandparents raising their grandchildren in Sampson County. They collected 83 coats and 252 pairs of new socks. These items were donated to the Family Caregiver Support Program with the Department of Aging.


The Lakewood High School Student Government Association collected socks and coats for the many grandparents raising their grandchildren in Sampson County. They collected 83 coats and 252 pairs of new socks. These items were donated to the Family Caregiver Support Program with the Department of Aging.

The Lakewood High School Student Government Association collected socks and coats for the many grandparents raising their grandchildren in Sampson County. They collected 83 coats and 252 pairs of new socks. These items were donated to the Family Caregiver Support Program with the Department of Aging.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_0890.jpgThe Lakewood High School Student Government Association collected socks and coats for the many grandparents raising their grandchildren in Sampson County. They collected 83 coats and 252 pairs of new socks. These items were donated to the Family Caregiver Support Program with the Department of Aging.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:18 pm |    

CHS hosts Jingle Mingle, pancake breakfast with Santa

CHS hosts Jingle Mingle, pancake breakfast with Santa
4:15 pm |    

Garland honors its veterans

Garland honors its veterans
3:04 pm |    

Man charged with 15 animal cruelty counts

Man charged with 15 animal cruelty counts
comments powered by Disqus