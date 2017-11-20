Lakewood SGA ‘socks’ out cold

The Lakewood High School Student Government Association collected socks and coats for the many grandparents raising their grandchildren in Sampson County. They collected 83 coats and 252 pairs of new socks. These items were donated to the Family Caregiver Support Program with the Department of Aging.

The Lakewood High School Student Government Association collected socks and coats for the many grandparents raising their grandchildren in Sampson County. They collected 83 coats and 252 pairs of new socks. These items were donated to the Family Caregiver Support Program with the Department of Aging. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_0890.jpg The Lakewood High School Student Government Association collected socks and coats for the many grandparents raising their grandchildren in Sampson County. They collected 83 coats and 252 pairs of new socks. These items were donated to the Family Caregiver Support Program with the Department of Aging.