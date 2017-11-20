Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 17 — Charles Franklin Larouche, 21, of 119 Rainbow Lane, Roseboro, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 1.

• Nov. 17 — Aaron Hicks, 30, of 312 E. Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 18 — Donald Ray Williams, 51, of 502 E. College St., Salemburg, was charged with simple worthless check. Written promise; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 18 — Edward T. Faircloth, 66, of 403 Sunset Ave., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 18 — Jamella Afaifa Leonard, 41, of 513 Pink Lane, Roseboro, was charged with habitual misdemeanor larceny, resist, delay and obstruct, simple assault and felony probation violation. Bond set at $7,000; court date is Nov. 30.

• Nov. 18 — Manolo Rojas-Espejo, 36, was charged with domestic trespassing. No bond set; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 18 — Marcos Marroguin Hernandez, 41, of 139 Ortiz Lane, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 17.

• Nov. 19 — Erika Green Archie, 47, of 60 Dry Brook Circle, Apt. 201, Aberdeen, N.C., was charged with criminal damage to property (vandalism). Written promise; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 19 — Marcos Marroguin Hernandez, 41, of 139 Ortiz Lane, Roseboro, was charged with threatening phone call. Written promise; court date is Jan. 17.

• Nov. 19 — Thomas Kent Thornton, 21, of 6394 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with concealment of merchandise. No bond set; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 19 — Mildred Michele Suggs, 36, of 511 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Dec. 1.

• Nov. 19 — Armando Narvaez Figueroa, 36, of 108 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, was charged with concealment of merchandise. No bond set; court date is Dec. 11.

Incidents/investigations

• Nov. 17 — Curtis Godwin of Dunn reported the theft of two chainsaws and assorted farm and garden vehicles and implements. The chainsaws were valued at $1,800. The farm equipment was recovered, according to reports.

• Nov. 18 — Kenneth Bailey Trucking of Garland reported the theft of tools, valued at $1,200.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

