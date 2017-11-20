Garland honors its veterans

GARLAND — Veterans in the community were recently honored for their service to the United States.

During a November meeting, Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy and town commissioners showed their appreciation by recognizing residents who served in different branches of the military.

One of the first veterans honored was the late Mike Strickland, a senior airman. He began serving in 1988 and joined the 2853 Civil Engineering Squadron during Operation Desert Shield, Storm and Calm from Aug. 2, 1990 through July 13, 1992. Strickland also served the town of Garland as a commissioner. He died Aug. 27. Strickland’s wife, Jo Strickland, accepted a proclamation in loving memory, which stated that he touched a lot of people.

“Whereas, with the transition of our loved one, Mr. Strickland, there is a human tie that has been broken which bleeds the heart in agony and pain, yet we are encouraged and consoled in the words of Jesus who said ‘I will never leave thee nor forsake the,’” Murphy said citing the proclamation.

Jo Strickland was also recognized for her service. She began her active duty on Jan. 20, 1988 trough March 1992. She was assigned to the United States Air Force Hospital at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia as a clinical nurse. Jo also supported Operation Desert Shield and other campaigns to follow.

World War II Veterans Ernest smith and David “Buddy” Council were honored for their service in the U.S. Army. Appreciation was also shown to Commissioner Lee Carberry, Commissioner-elect Eddie Bronson Jr. and Danny Murphy, all of the U.S. Army.

Other veterans recognized included John Allen Bordeaux, Leo Skinner and Charles Powell.

In addition to honoring veterans, active duty solder Pfc Robert Emmitt Carey III was recognized for his service in the U.S. Marine Corps. Around town, he’s known as “DJ.” Murphy said the family is very proud of his work, while reading a letter from his mother, Sherry Ann Johnson Carey.

“He is the type that would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” Murphy said while reading a letter about the 19-year-old.

At 13, he became a role model and a counselor while watching over younger family members. He was also noted that he didn’t do a lot of partying as a teenager. Carey attended the Garland Church God of Prophecy where he was very action. He attended Union High School and was involved in Junior ROTC. After graduating a school year and a half early, he held several jobs before being he was accepted to the Marine Corps.

“He’s living his dream,” Carey wrote. “At age 5, he told me that he wanted to be a United States Marine and I told him that the sky is the limit.”

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy presents a proclamation to Jo Strickland, the widow of veteran Mike Strickland. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_G_1.jpg Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy presents a proclamation to Jo Strickland, the widow of veteran Mike Strickland. Strickland http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_mike-strickland.jpeg Strickland Carey http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_djcarey.jpg Carey Danny Murphy was recently honored for his military service along with other veterans. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_G_2.jpg Danny Murphy was recently honored for his military service along with other veterans. Commissioner Lee Carberry, right, receives recognition for his service. He is pictured with Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_G_3.jpg Commissioner Lee Carberry, right, receives recognition for his service. He is pictured with Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy.

By Chase Jordan

