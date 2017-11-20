CHS hosts Jingle Mingle, pancake breakfast with Santa

For a few hours on Saturday morning, children enjoyed spending time with Clinton High School’s special guest — a jolly bearded man from the North Pole.

Santa Claus was one of many highlights of the school’s Jingle Mingle, which raises funds for the school. For the first time, a pancake breakfast was served. Sabrina Reeves, CHS math teacher and organizer, was pleased with the turnout. The flow of people was steady throughout the morning with people eating in the cafeteria or taking plates home.

“It’s been really good,” Reeves said. “We actually had a pretty good turnout for the first time offering it. I’m hoping that it’ll be a little bigger next year.”

The annual tradition began several years ago when teachers began selling products in the media center to other staff members. It grew bigger when the whole community was invited. Jingle Mingle took place in December, but was pushed up to November to give people an early shopping experience for the holiday season.

This year, the primary focus was to make the breakfast the primary fundraiser for the event, which raises funds for CHS. The event also provided an opportunity for school clubs to raise funds by selling merchandise and raffle tickets. Some of the participating clubs included the Junior ROTC, Art Club, A few vendors and business professionals returned to add more option to the experience.

Senior Kade Sutton, a member of the Student Government Ambassadors, enjoyed assisting visitors and spending time with her classmates. He believes it was a great way to kickoff the holiday season.

“It’s a great opportunity to show support for the school and to spread Christmas spirit with everybody,” Sutton said.

CHS Principal Dr. Steven Miller added that students from Butler Avenue Elementary School, L.C. Kerr Elementary School and Sunset Avenue School came to meet Santa. There were also a few middle school students.

“I love it,” Miller said. “It’s a thing that brings the community together, no matter what their religious faith is.”

Austin Fussell, a Clinton High School student, sells T-Shirts for the Klinton Krazies, an organization that supports the basketball team. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Jingle_1.jpg Austin Fussell, a Clinton High School student, sells T-Shirts for the Klinton Krazies, an organization that supports the basketball team. Madison Powell, 2, gets her face painted by Adrian Donatelli, a member of the Clinton High School Art Club. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Jingle_2.jpg Madison Powell, 2, gets her face painted by Adrian Donatelli, a member of the Clinton High School Art Club. Dorman Hairr, 5, does a fist bump with Santa during Jingle Mingle. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Jingle_4.jpg Dorman Hairr, 5, does a fist bump with Santa during Jingle Mingle. Teagan Centea, 1, smiles at Santa. She attended the Jingle Mingle with her parents Raymond and Jackie Centea. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Jingle_3.jpg Teagan Centea, 1, smiles at Santa. She attended the Jingle Mingle with her parents Raymond and Jackie Centea.

Clinton High hosts Jingle Mingle, pancake breakfast

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.