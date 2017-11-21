Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 20 — Dana Michelle Smith, 37, of 386 Lucas Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on charges of driving while license revoked, possession of open container/consuming alcohol in passenger seat and driving while impaired. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Dec. 1.

• Nov. 20 — Matthew Thomas Denton, 25, of 713 Deb Road, Roseboro, was charged on out-of-county warrant with harassing phone call. Written promise; court date is Dec. 4.

Incidents/investigations

• Nov. 20 — April Hill of Clinton reported the theft of jewelry, watches and a laptop. Items valued at $2,720.

• Nov. 20 — McLamb Farm Service of Dunn reported the theft of eight commercial batteries from trucks, valued at $1,200.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

