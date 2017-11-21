Clinton man arrested on marijuana charges

A Clinton man was arrested during an early-morning checking station conducted by the Clinton Police Department, whose officers found marijuana strewn about his vehicle.

The stop happened at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near U.S. 421.

Hyson Tyberius Howard, 20, of 640 Sanders St., Clinton, has been charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, all felony offenses.

His bond was set at $3,000 secured.

According to reports by Officer Tyler Williams, upon approaching a silver 2010 Acura being driven by Howard, he asked for Howard’s license and noticed the faint smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. He also observed a clear mason jar containing a green leafy substance in the driver’s side rear seat as he went to the back of the vehicle to check the plates, according to reports.

Howard was told to pull to the side of the roadway, which he did. Howard subsequently noted there was more marijuana in the trunk, where police found another larger mason jar containing marijuana.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found two clear plastic bags inside a book bag, which used to package marijuana, Howard told police. A digital scale was also found, as well as a Mt. Olive pickle jar containing more marijuana. There was $321 in cash seized from inside the sunglasses compartment and still more marijuana from inside an envelope in the trunk.

There was 136.2 grams (0.3 pounds) of marijuana seized in all.

Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards lauded his officers for their work during the checking station, which extended for several hours late Monday and into Tuesday.

“Our uniform patrol guys were being observant and vigilant,” he remarked.

Offenses served during early morning checkpoint

Staff reports

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616.

