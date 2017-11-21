Churches begin hosting holiday services

On Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton will serve Thanksgiving dinner for the community.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, from 1-3 p.m., Garland First Baptist Church will serve Thanksgiving dinner for the community. The church is located at 227 East Fourth St., Garland.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. a pre-Thanksgiving Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. The People’s Church will celebrate Advent with the Hanging of the Green services. Morning service is held on Sundays at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Bible Study on Thursday at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. regular morning service will be held at Cooper Chapel United Holy Church, Clinton. The pastor, Elder Thelma Waters, will being forth the morning message and music rendered by the choir. Following the morning service, a Christmas dinner will be served to the members and their guests, sponsor by Pastor Waters. At 3 p.m. the youth choir will have their annual Christmas program, with different events and musical guests.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. Sharlene Strickland McDoe will be preaching her initial sermon at Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 10:45 a.m. Christmas morning worship service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 3 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will have their annual Christmas program. There will be several events and musical guests on the program.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. Watch Night Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church/Plainview

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob/Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./

New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Rd. Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Love Center/Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday,before the1st and 3rd/ 6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Rd.Clinton.

with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church, Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every 1st.Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth

Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every 1st Wed./St.Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt. Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H. Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church,

Faison, and preaching is every 2nd and 4th Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro.

(Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/

5:30 till 6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 205 W. Johnson St. Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night

held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every 3rd Thursday, Clinton.

Every Friday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Jeffery B. White/male chorus

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Ruby T. Boykin/combine choir.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock/youth choir

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Paul Blue/praise and worship team

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Ron Bryan/church choir

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Alice Jean Boykin/adult choir

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. S.E. Bryant/youth choir

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Willie Bowden Sr./mass choir

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/church choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/combine choir

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

The pastor, Bishop Garland Mayes/gospel choir

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Claudie Morrisey/youth choir

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

The pastor, Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood/youth choir

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. John T.Oliver/senior choir

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Willie H. Bryant/adult choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Bob Rogers/youth choir

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Eddie Parker/youth choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Keansville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Cornolius Moore/male chorus

New Life Out Reach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

The pastor, Minister Regina Lucious/New Life Outreach Ministries Choir

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor,Dr.Ronald Highsmith/praise & worship team

Robinson Chapel M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/male chorus

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Freddie Herring/future lights choir

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Kevin D. Parrish Sr./youth choir

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Marvin T.Clowney/youth choir

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Gerald Underwood/adult choir

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin/male chorus

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Valentino Bryant/adult choir

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30

Guest speaker for the evening/combine choir

First Baptist M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/men’s choir

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Dannie Robinson/male chorus

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Terrell Power/male choir

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Louise Royal/gospel choir

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

The pastor, Elder Calvin Deans/disciples of sounds

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Donald Dewitt/senior choir

Giddenville A.M.E Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Lisa McDow/gospel choir

Elizebeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Tyman M.Wallace Sr./Jr. choir

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons/praise and worship team

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Judy Howard/combine choir

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Gerdie Stevens/combine choir

Original Bibleway Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Steven C. Moore/bible way choir

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev.Larry B. Faison/male chorus

St. Stephen A.M.E.Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Hugh Miller Sr./anese lee choir

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Louis Hackett/male chorus

The Journey Church/Plainview area/11 a.m.

The pastors, the Rev. Andy and Terri Shaffer/praise and worship team

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Leslie Morrisey/united voices of praises

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Theodore Thomas III/jr. choir

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Christopher Brown Jr./church choir

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

The pastor, Bishop Andrew Thomas/praise team

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Anthony Flow/senior choir

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, please call 910-709-7317 or email brownschurchnews@gmail.com.

