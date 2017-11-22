Giving, sharing thanks

Leading up to Thanksgiving, the Student Government Association at Sampson Community College extended an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to acknowledge what it is for which they are thankful. Paper turkeys were placed in each division for participants to write their names and express their thanks. The turkeys were then placed in the two tunnels that connect the North Building to the Kitchin Building and the Kitchin Building to the Warren Student Center to create a visual display of thanksgiving.

