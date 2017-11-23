SCC donor generosity celebrated

Sampson Community College Board of Trustees member Chuck Spell and wife, Lisa, with Bill Fulton ans wife, Melissa and Steve Stefanovich.
Lorraine Moore, Bill and Lisa Turlington and Dale Johnson talk during the reception.
Student ambassador Sophia Miller, SGA Advisor Amanda Raynor and Kim Fann share a laugh during the reception.
The Donor Appreciation reception was hosted at the home of Dr. Bill and Alta Starling.
Louise Ezzell and Grace Frakes at the Donor Appreciation reception.
Sampson Community College Foundation president Dr. Paul Viser talks with Dr. Henry Tsao and wife, Joan.
Sabrina Pope, Joe and Wanda Capps and Carson and Carole Phipps at the reception.
The Sampson Community College Foundation celebrated the generosity of donors at a reception at the home of Bill and Alta Starling.
Guests enjoyed music by Chad Johnson and Jason Sikes, were updated on news of the college, and heard testimonials from Ambassadors, Sophia Miller and Sabra Knowles. Over $180,000 in individual and corporate contributions funded student scholarships and faculty grants while supporting many college programs that educate and train students for local jobs.
“The SCC Foundation family gathered at Bill and Alta Starling’s house for our annual Donor Appreciation Reception,” Dr. Paul Viser, SCC Foundation president, said. “We had much to celebrate in the immediate wake of the $1.7 million grant award for the welding and metal fabrication building. So many things are going well at the College and there is an atmosphere of good feelings among staff, faculty, and donors. I noticed that people lingered much longer than the scheduled two hours. Clearly, folks are optimistic about recent developments and improvements. We thank the Starlings for opening their home to a huge crowd.”
