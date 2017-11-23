SCC donor generosity celebrated

The Sampson Community College Foundation celebrated the generosity of donors at a reception at the home of Bill and Alta Starling.

Guests enjoyed music by Chad Johnson and Jason Sikes, were updated on news of the college, and heard testimonials from Ambassadors, Sophia Miller and Sabra Knowles. Over $180,000 in individual and corporate contributions funded student scholarships and faculty grants while supporting many college programs that educate and train students for local jobs.

“The SCC Foundation family gathered at Bill and Alta Starling’s house for our annual Donor Appreciation Reception,” Dr. Paul Viser, SCC Foundation president, said. “We had much to celebrate in the immediate wake of the $1.7 million grant award for the welding and metal fabrication building. So many things are going well at the College and there is an atmosphere of good feelings among staff, faculty, and donors. I noticed that people lingered much longer than the scheduled two hours. Clearly, folks are optimistic about recent developments and improvements. We thank the Starlings for opening their home to a huge crowd.”