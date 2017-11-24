Circle of Lights set for Monday

NEWTON GROVE — In a few days, community members will unite and remember their loved ones as Christmas lights glow in the night

The Town of Newton Grove is hosting its Circle of Lights event at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, in the roundabout circle.

“This is when we join together to remember our loved ones and to kickoff the true meaning of Christmas,” Commissioner Teresa Wilson said. “We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Wilson and other town officials are looking forward to the event, which will also include an appearance from Santa Claus. He will be available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the circle. Music will be provided by Mark Golladay and The Community Choir, an ensemble under the direction of Dwight Williams.

She added that it’s a wonderful tradition that allows Newton Grove residents to come together and remember family and friends, when names are read in remembrance. Trees in the circle will be lit on the night of the event.

Newton Grove began celebrating the Circle of Lights in 1998 after Sue Vernon and Gail Darden started the event with help from the defunct Newton Grove Area 100 Committee and town members.

“I think it’s a much needed event to kick off the Christmas Season,” she said. “I would like to thank everyone for making this possible for our town.”

Parade coming Dec. 2

The 2017 Newton Grove Christmas Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Town officials are currently accepting entry forms, for the event. The entry fee is $45 for walkers, marching units, individuals and churches. For multi-vehicle groups such as car clubs, it’s $30 and $5 per vehicle.

Participants need to be in place by 9:15 a.m. on Parade Day. Floats will be set up on Irwin Drive, starting at Catholic Church and going to Eddie’s Café. Town officials are asking everyone to enter from Irwin Drive and U.S. 13.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday, Nov. 28 and must be returned to Town Hall, 304 W. Weeksdale St., Newton Grove. Payments may also be mailed to P.O. Box 4, Newton Grove, NC 28366. Checks should be made out to the Newton Grove Christmas Parade.

Entry forms are available online at www.goo.gl/5Kf2iH.

