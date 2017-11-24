Sampson County Schools honored by Imagine Learning, DPI

Schools throughout Sampson County Schools are continuing success with a digital learning program.

Several schools were honored for becoming Imagine Nation Beacon Schools for the 2016-2017 academic year. The Imagine Learning is a program that helps students with literacy, language and math through technology. During the recent meeting, Midway, Roseboro, Union and Clement Elementary schools were honored for their participation.

According to school officials, only 163 schools out of 13,500 were selected as award recipients for consistently using the program and for student growth. Connor Gray, the Raleigh-Durham partnership manager for Imagine Learning, presented banners to the schools.

After sharing a story about President John F. Kennedy visiting a NASA facility, with employees working on the first moon landing in the 1960s. Through a tale of the president meeting a janitor at NASA, Gray expressed how everyone played a part — even someone mopping the floor. Gray implied how students can become astronauts one day or achieve other accomplishments.

“Imagine Learning is a lot like your janitor,” Gray said while talking about showing support to teachers, principals and administrators. “We’re pretty far outside the circle, but we’re grateful to be your janitor.”

Clement Elementary School earned a Top 25 honor as an Imagine Nation School of Excellence for usage and growth with the practice. Nationwide, more than 13,000 schools are involved.

Hobbton Middle School held a celebration in May for being the runner-up in “Math Madness,” a national math competition. The school in Newton Grove placed second and was also recognized as an Imagine Math National Top 25 School for the 2016-2017 school year.

Jewell Carr, director of federal programs for Sampson County, said officials are excited to have Imagine Learning in local schools. She added that the district is a model school system is giving tremendous input on the program.

“It just thrills my soul when I see those data reports and all the great things that our students and staff are accomplishing with Imagine Learning,” Carr said.

SCHOOLS HONORED BY DPI

Schools throughout Sampson County were also recognized the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) for graduation rates and academic growth. Dr. Wesley Johnson, director of digital literacy and accountability, presented the awards and applauded the work of students, teachers and administrators. It’s the first year NCDPI presented awards for the achievements.

“Whether it’s for academic growth or graduation rates, these certificates represent an impressive amount of hard work by students and educators for the 2016-2017 school year,” Johnson said.

Eleven schools exceeded growth expectations during the 2016-2017 year: Hargrove Elementary School, Hobbton High School, Clement Elementary, Midway Elementary, Plain View Elementary, Midway Middle School, Midway High School, Salemburg Elementary, Union Elementary, Union High School and Sampson Early College High School (SECHS), which received an additional honor for having a graduation rate of 97.6 percent

Four additional schools met growth targets: Roseboro Elementary, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, Lakewood High School and Union Middle School.

“I applaud you for all of your accomplishments and I expect to be standing here next year, recognizing all 18 Sampson County Schools,” Johnson said.

Principals from Sampson County Schools were recently honored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DPI.jpg Principals from Sampson County Schools were recently honored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Clement Elementary earns a School of Excellence Award. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Clement_Pic.jpg Clement Elementary earns a School of Excellence Award. Hobbton Middle School was recently honored as a School of Excellence by Imagine Learning. Pictured is Connor Gray, an Imagine Learning representative; Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy; Principal Jeff Bradshaw; and Patrick Usher, board member. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_HMS.jpg Hobbton Middle School was recently honored as a School of Excellence by Imagine Learning. Pictured is Connor Gray, an Imagine Learning representative; Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy; Principal Jeff Bradshaw; and Patrick Usher, board member. Midway Elementary School was honored by Imagine Learning with a Beacon recognition. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Midway-1.jpg Midway Elementary School was honored by Imagine Learning with a Beacon recognition. Imagine Learning gives an award to Roseboro Elementary School for their work in a digital learning program. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_RES.jpg Imagine Learning gives an award to Roseboro Elementary School for their work in a digital learning program.