‘Elf, Jr.’ prepares for opening night

This is an important week for everyone and especially for the Sampson Community Theater as “Elf Jr.” opens in one week on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. with a cast that has been rehearsing for a relatively short time but which will show you what can be accomplished when the director and cast work together.

You will love the songs and dancing they have been learning so as to entertain you and you don’t want to miss this Christmas musical which is a family oriented show that prepares us for the coming season. We appreciate Performance Dodge and Performance Ford for their sponsorship. Tickets may be purchased at Inkspot and at Matthew’s Gifts.

This weekend Dr. L.J. Carr will hold auditions for “Beauty and the Beast” on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Dec.6 at 6 p.m. Performance dates are Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving we pause this week to give thanks for our directors, actors, the many volunteers who help backstage, and in the Green Room, for our Board members who work the concessions, pop the pop corn, sell tickets, attend board meetings, help with theater cleanup and who even occasionally appear on stage. We are most thankful for our donor sponsors, commercial sponsors and private sponsors as well as your support by attending our productions and for your applause when it is deserved.

Upcoming events

Elf, Jr. — A musical directed by Angela Martin. Rehearsals ongoing. Show dates Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10.

2018 Season

Beauty and the Beast — Directed by Dr. L.J. Carr. Auditions will be held Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. This production is being sponsored by the Rotary Club and Sampson Arts Council. Performance dates are Jan. 25, 26 27, 28 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4.

Fame — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are April 20, 21 and April 27, 28, 29.

Hair Spray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates July 6, 7, 8 and July 13, 14, 15.

Annie Jr. — Directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

TBA — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions TBA. Performance dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Carol — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts for Thanksgiving

Got no check books, got no banks. Still I’d like to express my thanks — I got the sun in the morning and the moon at night — Irving Berlin

Thanksgiving Day comes, by statute, once a year; to the honest person it comes as frequently as the heart of gratitude will allow.

A thankful heart is not only the greatest virtue, but the parent of all the other virtues — Cicero

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Dr. Bruce Caldwell is on the Board of Directors at Sampson Community Theater.

