Start to holiday shopping

Clinton’s newest downtown business, A Boutique Outlet, took part in the early Black Friday sales, opening Thursday from 8-10 p.m. to give customers an early start to the holiday shopping. Boutique employee Sherrie Daughtry said the store was full Thursday night, with customers taking advantage of the early deals.

