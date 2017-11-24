United Way application process underway

The United Way of Sampson County has been working for the last 26 years to advance the common good by focusing on education, income and health by developing the best opportunities for youth, busy working adults and seniors.

That long standing tradition continues, as the local organization has opened the application process for partner agency and will be accepting applications for the 2018 funding cycle through Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

According to Nancy Carr, executive director of the local United Way agency, any county human service program or agency that is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization is eligible to apply for funding.

“The organization raises funds and invests in community programs that provide a measurable, positive impact,” Carr said. “When businesses and individuals give to United Way of Sampson County they can be confident that their donation stays here to directly help friends and neighbors in need.”

Some agencies have been turned down due to the fact they do not meet United Way’s guidelines. For any group, whether selected as a partner agency or not, the United Way reaches out to give them tips and assistance as much as they can. For those who do not qualify and aren’t accepted as one of the partner agency, United Way offers mini grants that can be utilized as seed money for programs who are just beginning or are in the early stages of development.

Assistance is available to non-profit, 501-C3, non religions affiliated organizations who qualify to become a partner agency by contacting the local United Way chapter for more information. Specific requirements are also available online at the agency’s website, www.unitedwaysampson.org. Applications are also available online under the Agency Resources tab.

“We want to give to as many programs and agencies in the community as we can,” Carr said.

Typically, Carr said the United Way Board likes to cover all areas, not duplicating services and agencies represented. The amount each agency receives depends on the need and total impact to the community.

Throughout the local chapter’s 26 years of service, 22 different agencies have been touched in some way by funding through Untied Way and the organization has raised over $3.5 million. Carr credits several of the organization’s “pacesetters” with getting campaigns started off right. To date, 75 percent of this year’s goal has been reach, with six weeks left until the end of the year.

Current partner agencies with United Way are CAFE, Sampson County Department of Aging, Boy Scouts of America Tuscarora Council, Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program, Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Plains, Sampson County Child Advocacy Center, Sampson County 4-H, Sampson County Fireman’s Association, Sampson County Friends of Education and Special Olympics Sampson County.

The biggest misconception, Carr said, is where the money goes. According to the executive director, 97 percent of what is raised each year is dispersed among the partner agencies supported through United Way. While more money might leave local communities under other UW chapters, that is not the case with Sampson’s. Carr attested that out of all the money raised, a mere 3 percent is used for the group’s license, print materials, office space and miscellaneous expenses.

For some of these agencies chosen through the application process, the money received through United Way is the only source of funding for the organization, which must be a non-profit organization.

“We want everyone to invest in the community,” Carr attested. “For many of these organizations, United Way is the sole supporter.”

Agency presentations to the United Way of Sampson County Board will be held Thursday, Jan. 25, and allocation decisions will be announced Thursday, Feb. 15.

http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_live-united-footer.jpg

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.