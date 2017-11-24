Sampson County selected for statewide art contest

Two students were selected by the Sampson County Schools (SCS) Board to represent the district in the North Carolina School Board Association’s poster contest “What’s Super About Public Schools?” Cullen Gavtier of Hargrove Elementary School, left, will represent SCS at the K-2 level and Suzanne Williford of Hobbton Elementary School was picked for the 3-5 grade level.

