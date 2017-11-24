Posted on by

Sampson County selected for statewide art contest

, , , , , ,

Two students were selected by the Sampson County Schools (SCS) Board to represent the district in the North Carolina School Board Association’s poster contest “What’s Super About Public Schools?” Cullen Gavtier of Hargrove Elementary School, left, will represent SCS at the K-2 level and Suzanne Williford of Hobbton Elementary School was picked for the 3-5 grade level.


Two students were selected by the Sampson County Schools (SCS) Board to represent the district in the North Carolina School Board Association’s poster contest “What’s Super About Public Schools?” Cullen Gavtier of Hargrove Elementary School, left, will represent SCS at the K-2 level and Suzanne Williford of Hobbton Elementary School was picked for the 3-5 grade level.

Two students were selected by the Sampson County Schools (SCS) Board to represent the district in the North Carolina School Board Association’s poster contest “What’s Super About Public Schools?” Cullen Gavtier of Hargrove Elementary School, left, will represent SCS at the K-2 level and Suzanne Williford of Hobbton Elementary School was picked for the 3-5 grade level.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Art-Award.jpgTwo students were selected by the Sampson County Schools (SCS) Board to represent the district in the North Carolina School Board Association’s poster contest “What’s Super About Public Schools?” Cullen Gavtier of Hargrove Elementary School, left, will represent SCS at the K-2 level and Suzanne Williford of Hobbton Elementary School was picked for the 3-5 grade level.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:43 pm |    

Sampson County AIDS Task Force observing World AIDS Day

Sampson County AIDS Task Force observing World AIDS Day
1:41 pm |    

United Way application process underway

United Way application process underway
1:29 pm |    

Start to holiday shopping

Start to holiday shopping
comments powered by Disqus