Students from Salemburg Elementary form student goverment group

SALEMBURG — Fourth and fifth-graders will have to wait before they can vote for their mayors of their future town or President of the United States.

But at Salemburg Elementary School, they got an early start in the democratic process by creating its first Student Council Association. The organization is being advised by Guidance Counselor Deborah Dupree and Janelle Bracy, an educator at Salemburg Elementary School.

“I think students get the opportunity to be introduced to their civic duties,” Dupree said.

Students had the opportunity to campaign for several positions, by placing signs throughout the school and making speeches. Some of the matters addressed included keeping bathroom clean and removing writings on the wall, school supplies and stopping bullies.

The winners were Kiyah Braxton, president; Chandler Merritt, vice president; Crystal Guzman, secretary; and Edwin Chavez, treasurer. An election was held before the Thanksgiving break, which allowed candidates and voters to learn about the voting process.

“It’s great,” Bracy said. “It’s an opportunity for them to show some important leadership skills, so we’re very excited.”

Fifth-grader Mirabella Edwards, ran for president. She enjoyed participating in the process and said was a good experience. Like other students, she wanted to see improvements in facilities and more textbooks.

“We were in science class the other day and there was something on the map that hasn’t been there for a long time,” Edwards said.

Before the election, she wished the best of luck to everyone.

“It was very excited to do it,” she said. “It was very fun, putting up the posters and making them at home.”

Principal Gerald Johnson also believes it’s important for students to learn about the importance of government, elections and voting.

“It’s a start they‘re going to get here at Salemburg Elementary School,” Johnson said.

