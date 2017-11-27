Posted on by

Eye of the beholder

Sampson Community College held a design competition in its Cosmetology department. Pictured, from left, are: Casey Foss with ‘The Christmas Tree,’ which won the competition’s Most Creative award; Amber Clark and her entry ‘The Unicorn,’ Jordan Tew with ‘The New Year’s Eve’ and overall winner, Madelin Mendoza with ‘The Mermaid.’ Winners each received a gift card from Sally Beauty, which allows them to purchase additional supplies needed to perform routine cosmetology services at SCC.


