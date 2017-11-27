Posted on by

Crimewatch

, , , ,

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 23 — Michelle Dawn McClenny, 48, of 105 Queensferry Road, Cary, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 23 — James Curtis Walker, 27, of 41 Golden Eagle Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is Dec. 28.

• Nov. 24 — Donnie Ray Sessoms, 58, of 521 Hairr Lane, Salemburg, was charged with trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. Written promise; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 25 —Maurice Williams, 35, of 31 Friendly Lane, Salemburg, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 26 — John David Parker, 45, of 165 Wineberry Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $750; court date is Jan. 24.

Incidents/investigations

• Nov. 23 — Mertie Smith of Clinton reported the theft of a TV valued at $600, from her home.

• Nov. 25 — Harry Halstead of Roseboro reported items stolen from his property. Several gas and oil signs were stolen, valued at a total of $4,500.

• Nov. 25 — Lewis Antonio of Godwin reported a blower, hedge trimmer and 5-gallon gas jug stolen from a utility trailer. Items were valued at $915.

• Nov. 26 — Philistine Johnson of Rose Hill reported the larceny of assorted crystal glassware, valued at $1,000.

• Nov. 27 — Hog Slat was the victim in a larceny of a motor vehicle, with various hand and power tools, generators, tarps, extension cords and other implements stolen. Items valued at approximately $1,700.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:48 pm |    

Sampson school board remembers Bass couple

Sampson school board remembers Bass couple
4:04 pm |    

SCC’s search for next leader down to three

SCC’s search for next leader down to three
5:42 pm |    

A heartfelt honor

A heartfelt honor
comments powered by Disqus