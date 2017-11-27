Teen arrested in theft from neighbors

A Sampson County teenager has been charged in connection with the theft of numerous items from his neighbors, according to reports from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricardo Ramos, 19, of 3305 North McCullen Road, Faison, was charged with breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of possession of stolen goods. He was arrested at his North McCullen Road residence later in the day Sunday, hours after the theft was reported by two people listed as neighbors on the same road.

At around 9 a.m. Sunday, two neighbors reported items stolen from a storage shed and truck toolbox. The first victim reported that various hand and power tools, valued at about $1,700, were taken from a Chevy Silverado. The second victim reported tools taken, along with Christmas decorations, a bed set and other items, valued at a total of $300.

According to sheriff’s reports, all of the stolen items were recovered.

Ramos was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $25,000 secured bond.

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

